Home

Business

Bad News For IT Sector Employees, Hikes To Be Lowest In A Decade: Study

Bad News For IT Sector Employees, Hikes To Be Lowest In A Decade: Study

India Inc.’s lack of visibility of skill sets that are needed to change business models or move up the ladder has also been mentioned in the Deloitte Study.

Bad News For IT Sector Employees, Hikes To Be Lowest In A Decade: Study

New Delhi: Salary hikes are around the corner. The average increment across Indian companies is estimated to fall from 9.4 per cent in 2022 to 9.1 per cent in 2023, according to a study by audit and consulting firm Deloitte. The study suggests that the IT sector, which is facing spending cuts by clients, will be seeing the worst hikes in a decade.

The impact of recession in advanced economies will bring attrition in the IT industry to pre-covid levels of 15-16 per cent from last year’s 19.7 per cent.

You may like to read

“The IT sector is estimated to get the lowest hike of a decade led by IT product firms and digital e-commerce companies,” said Anandorup Ghose, partner, Deloitte India. According to Delotte India’s India Talent Outlook 2023, pay hike in the IT segment is estimated at 9.1 per cent, compared with the actual 10.3 per cent hike of last year. The projected hikes for IT were 10.5 per cent in 2022 and about a decade back, the hike used to be 10 per cent.

“Stubborn inflation, higher interest rates, and a slowing economy are likely to make organisations more cautious this year. We expect increments and attrition to witness lower trends in 2023,” said Ghose.

The IT sector is facing the pressure of a crunch at its global clients and a large banking crisis n the west after almost a year of hiring frenzy buoyed by strong demand for IT professionals across industries. Multinational tech companies have laid off a large numbers of employees, claiming they had “over-hired”. The domino effect is felt in the Indian tech sector as well.

The Life Sciences and Manufacturing sectors will see the highest increments in 2023, according to the Deloitte study, which gathered data largely from HR heads of 300 companies across 25 sectors. Both are expected to roll out hikes of 9.5 per cent versus an actual increment of 9.7 per cent last year.

The Life Sciences industry remained largely unaffected during the pandemic and remains unimpacted by the economic downturn, Ghose said in an interview.

India Inc.’s lack of visibility of skill sets that are needed to change business models or move up the ladder has also been mentioned in the Deloitte Study. As per the study, about 42 per cent of organizations do not revise their framework regularly to contextualize it to changing business requirements.

In industries like IT and IT services, there is a defined way to upgrade the workforce. However, in other industries, such capabilities are learnt on the job and not well-defined. According to Ghose, this could pose a challenge when companies want to change their business models like they did after the pandemic, as there was there was a demand and supply gap in talent.

Only 19 per cent of organizations—mostly in the IT, ITeS, and Consumer sectors—confirmed that their employees have visibility of skills beyond their current role.

“The study showed that more than more than 80 per cent of organizations reported that leadership teams have no structured data or reporting mechanisms to understand the current skill capital,” the report stated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.