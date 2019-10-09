New Delhi: Leading telecom company funded by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio Infocomm on Wednesday announced a 6 paise per minute tariff for outgoing calls made to rival mobile operators like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. The new charges came as a result of the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) fixed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The call tariffs will be placed, starting October 10, on all outgoing calls made to phone networks apart from Jio, known as mobile ‘off-net’ calls, the company said in a press release. The charges apply to all pre-paid and post-paid customers.

“The consultation paper has created regulatory uncertainty and therefore Jio has been compelled, most reluctantly and unavoidably, to recover this regulatory charge of 6 paise per minute for all off-net mobile voice calls so long as IUC charges exist,” Jio’s statement read.

However, the company said that it will give its customers additional free data of equivalent value as a compensatory move on availing the mandatory IUC top-up voucher.

Here are the Jio top-up vouchers provided for customers:

IUC Top-up Voucher Amount (Rs) IUC Minutes (for calls made to non-Jio users) Free Data Top-up (GB) 10 124 1 20 249 2 50 656 5 100 1362 10

Clarifying the sudden regulatory imposition, the company said that it will be applicable on mobile voice calls only. This means that all Jio to Jio calls, incoming calls, calls made to landline phones, as well as internet calls made using WhatsApp, FaceTime, or similar platforms will remain free of cost.

Notably, TRAI had slashed the IUC to 6 paise per minute from 14 paise in 2017 and had claimed to the regime will end by January 2020. As voice calls on Jio network are free of charges, the company had to bear over Rs 13 crore to its rival telecom companies that led to huge losses. To recover from the same, as a result of the TRAI move, Jio decided to charge customers 6 paise per minute for every call they make to other networks.