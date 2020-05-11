New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday said that it has commenced reopening of dealerships and service centres in various parts of the country from May 4. Also Read - Bajaj Auto sales up 15% in January at 4,07,150 units

The company said the recommencement of facilities is as per the various guidelines by the Central and state governments with the dealerships taking permission from the respective local authorities. Also Read - Bajaj Auto Q3 profit up 20 pc to Rs 1,220.77 cr

“All the touch points are following mandated protocols to ensure the safety of customers and dealer staff. Also Read - Bajaj Auto sales up 18 pc in December at 3,46,199 units

“All the facilities have been sanitised prior to restart of business. There are social distancing protocols in place at all customer-facing touchpoints at dealerships.”

As per the statement, mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and regular monitoring of employees’ health is being done to ensure a completely safe environment at dealership and service locations.