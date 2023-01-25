Home

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net Profit Soars 23% To ₹1,491 Cr: Key Highlights

Bajaj Auto Limited's revenue from operations came in at ₹9,315.14 crore, up 3 per cent YoY. Overall spares revenue came in at an all-time high, the company said.

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto Limited has reported on Wednesday a standalone net profit of ₹1,491.42 crore year on year (YoY) for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). The homegrown automaker reported a profit of ₹1,214 crore in the year-ago period (Q3 FY22).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF BAJAJ AUTO Q3 RESULTS:

The company has reported its highest-ever EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) at ₹1,777 crore, surpassing the record set in the previous quarter.

The company’s domestic business saw sustained double digit revenue growth across both two wheelers and three wheelers. The performance in the two-wheeler segment was guided by the festive season sales, the company said.

Coming to overseas business, Bajaj Auto Ltd launched motorcycles in Brazil with Dominar, the company statement said. Exports, which accounted for 45 per cent of the total sales volume, declined a sharp 33 per cent YoY in the quarter to 439,088 units, and 4 per cent sequentially. The domestic sales volume grew 4 per cent YoY to 544,188 units but fell a sharp 22 per cent sequentially. As a result, the total sales volume declined 17 per cent YoY and 15 per cent sequentially to 983,276 units.

On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto shares were up 1.45 per cent to settle at ₹3,740.00 apiece on NSE.