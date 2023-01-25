Top Recommended Stories
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net Profit Soars 23% To ₹1,491 Cr: Key Highlights
Bajaj Auto Limited's revenue from operations came in at ₹9,315.14 crore, up 3 per cent YoY. Overall spares revenue came in at an all-time high, the company said.
Mumbai: Bajaj Auto Limited has reported on Wednesday a standalone net profit of ₹1,491.42 crore year on year (YoY) for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). The homegrown automaker reported a profit of ₹1,214 crore in the year-ago period (Q3 FY22).
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF BAJAJ AUTO Q3 RESULTS:
- Bajaj Auto Limited’s revenue from operations came in at ₹9,315.14 crore, up 3 per cent YoY. Overall spares revenue came in at an all-time high, the company said.
- The company has reported its highest-ever EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) at ₹1,777 crore, surpassing the record set in the previous quarter.
- The company’s domestic business saw sustained double digit revenue growth across both two wheelers and three wheelers. The performance in the two-wheeler segment was guided by the festive season sales, the company said.
- Coming to overseas business, Bajaj Auto Ltd launched motorcycles in Brazil with Dominar, the company statement said. Exports, which accounted for 45 per cent of the total sales volume, declined a sharp 33 per cent YoY in the quarter to 439,088 units, and 4 per cent sequentially. The domestic sales volume grew 4 per cent YoY to 544,188 units but fell a sharp 22 per cent sequentially. As a result, the total sales volume declined 17 per cent YoY and 15 per cent sequentially to 983,276 units.
- On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto shares were up 1.45 per cent to settle at ₹3,740.00 apiece on NSE.
