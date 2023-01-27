Home

Bajaj Auto Share Price Soars Above 7% After An Exponential 23% Q3 Profit Surge

The company has reported its highest-ever EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) at ₹1,777 crore, surpassing the record set in the previous quarter.

New Delhi: Even as Sensex tumbled over 1000 points, Bajaj Auto share price was up over 7 per cent on Friday, 27 January. Investors have gotten bullish after the homegrown automobile manufacturer on Wednesday posted an unprecedented surge of 23 per cent in its profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) beating most of the estimates.

HERE ARE THE KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM BAJAJ AUTO Q3 FY23 RESULTS

Bajaj Auto Limited’s revenue from operations came in at ₹9,315.14 crore, up 3 per cent YoY. Overall spares revenue came in at an all-time high, the company said.

The company’s domestic business saw sustained double digit revenue growth across both two wheelers and three wheelers. The performance in the two-wheeler segment was guided by the festive season sales, the company said.

Coming to overseas business, Bajaj Auto Ltd launched motorcycles in Brazil with Dominar, the company statement said. Exports, which accounted for 45 per cent of the total sales volume, declined a sharp 33 per cent YoY in the quarter to 439,088 units, and 4 per cent sequentially. The domestic sales volume grew 4 per cent YoY to 544,188 units but fell a sharp 22 per cent sequentially. As a result, the total sales volume declined 17 per cent YoY and 15 per cent sequentially to 983,276 units.

At 2:05 pm on Friday, Bajaj Auto shares were trading on the NSE at Rs 3,917.95, or 5.39 per cent up from previous close.