Bajaj Auto To Launch World’s First CNG Bike Next Quarter, ‘Biggest Pulsar Ever’ Says Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto will launch the world’s first CNG bike next quarter, ahead of the firm’s launch timeline, the firm’s MD Rajiv Bajaj said on Tuesday.

Rajiv Bajaj added that the CNG motorcycle could do what Hero Honda did and that is to halve the cost of the fuel, adding that there was a 50-65% reduction in fuel cost and operating costs in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He also said that there was a 50-65% reduction in fuel cost and operating costs. The emission levels were lower compared to ICE vehicles. The CNG prototype had seen a 50% reduction in CO2, 75% in Carbon Monoxide and a reduction of almost 90% in non-methane hydrocabon emissions.

The company has also planned to launch the “biggest Pulsar ever” next year. Bajaj added that “firing all cylinders” and that the company is focusing on super segmentation for brands like Pulsar instead of premiumisation.

The company is launching products almost every fortnight & 125cc Plus segment continues to remain its focus, Bajaj added.

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results

Bajaj Auto reported a 36.9 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit in January and recorded Rs 2,041.9 crore for the October-December period quarter, which is driven by volume-led growth in its domestic business. The quarterly net profit was in line with analysts’ expectations, reported Zee Business.

Its quarterly revenue rose 30 percent to Rs 12,113.5 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The company said the revenue growth was led by acceleration in the domestic business on the back of sharp execution and impactful activation during the festive season, which cushioned the relatively subdued albeit recovering export sales amidst continued challenges in overseas markets.

