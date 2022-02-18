New Delhi: In a latest development, Bajaj Auto has launched Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in 12 cities in India. Now Bajaj electric scooter is available in 20 cities across India. The latest addition to the list, according to a report by India Today, are New Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Madurai and Kochi. 8 outlets were launched in 2021.

According to the report, Bajaj has expanded its network by two-fold in six weeks. The company has also set aside Rs 300 crore for increasing the production of Chetak scooters. The booking can be done on the official website of the company with Rs 2,000.

Chetak has been one of the most well-known products of Bajaj Auto. The entry of Chetak in the EV category has been a monumental affair for the company. According to the report, the company is offering the premium vehicle at a price tag of more than one-lakh (Bajaj Chetak On Road Price).

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said that the company plans to double its network in the coming weeks to meet the rising demand for the product. According to media reports, the company is using KTM dealerships to sell Chetak electric scooters.

The biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in India including Hero MotorCorp and TVS have been increasingly focussing on developing EVs. Currently, the domain is dominated by new-age startups.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Features