Bajaj Finance Hikes FD Rates: Check Revised Interest Rates For Sr Citizens, New Tenure HERE

Under the revised Fixed Deposit Scheme, for a tenure of 44 months, depositors above 60 years of age will continue to enjoy the FD interest rate of upto 7.95 per cent p.a.

Bajaj Finance Hikes FD Rates: Check New Interest Rates For Senior Citizens, New Tenure HERE

Fixed Deposit Rates: Bajaj Finance has increased its fixed-rate (FD) rates by up to 25 basis points for terms of 12 to 24 months with effect from Thursday, 22nd December 2022. The updated Bajaj Finance FD rates will apply to new deposits as well as renewals of maturing accounts up to Rs. 5 crore.

Under the revised Fixed Deposit Scheme, for a tenure of 44 months, depositors above 60 years of age will continue to enjoy the FD interest rate of upto 7.95 per cent p.a. while non-senior citizens can earn up to 7.70 per cent p.a. Also, for the new tenure of 39 months introduced recently by Bajaj Finance, depositors below 60 years of can still avail the FD interest rate of up to 7.60 per cent p.a. while senior citizens can earn up to 7.85 per cent p.a.

7.95% return for senior citizens

Talking about senior citizens, FD interest for them is 7.45% for 15 months, 7.50% for 18 months, 7.60% for 22 months, 7.55% for 30 months, 7.55% for 33 months, 7.85% for 39 months. an interest percent and is being offered at 7.95 percent for 44 months. Senior citizens will get 7.30 percent interest on term deposits of 12-23 months, 7.75 percent for 24 months, 7.50 percent for 25-35 months and 7.75 percent for 36-60 months.

Here’s how to calculate Bajaj Finance FD rates

If a senior citizen deposits Rs 1 lakh in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit account for 44 months, he will get Rs 32,378 as interest.

If you invest in an FD of Rs 5 lakh, the senior citizen will get a total of Rs 6.62 lakh. The interest portion on this will be 1.62 lakhs.

On the other hand, non-senior citizens will get Rs 31258 as interest after 44 months on a fixed deposit of Rs 1 lakh.

If Rs 5 lakh is deposited, he will get a total of Rs 6.56 lakh. 1.56 lakhs will be as interest.