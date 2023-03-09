Home

Business

Bajaj Finance Hikes FD Rates: Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up To 8.20% Interest

Bajaj Finance Hikes FD Rates: Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up To 8.20% Interest

Senior citizens can earn 8.20 per cent interest rate for a fixed deposit scheme of an amount between Rs 15,000 and Rs 5 crore, for a tenure of 44 months

Bajaj Finance Hikes FD Rates: Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up To 8.20% Interest

New Delhi: Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) major Bajaj Finance has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) schemes across tenures. The revised interest rates are for amounts starting from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 crore, effective 4 March 2023.

BAJAJ FINANCE REVISED FD INTEREST RATES FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

TENURE IN MONTHS INTEREST PAYOUTS CUMULATIVE NON-CUMULATIVE At Maturity Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annually 12-14 7.65% 7.39% 7.44% 7.51% 7.65% 15 7.70% 7.44% 7.49% 7.56% 7.70% >15-17 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75% 18 7.65% 7.39% 7.44% 7.51% 7.65% 19-21 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.51% 7.75% 22 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75% 23 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75% 24 7.80% 7.53% 7.58% 7.65% 7.80% 25-29 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.46% 7.80% 30 7.60% 7.44% 7.49% 7.56% 7.60% 31-32 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.46% 7.60% 33 8.00% 7.72% 7.77% 7.85% 8.00% 34-35 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.46% 7.60% 36-43 7.90% 7.63% 7.68% 7.75% 7.90% 44 8.20% 7.91% 7.96% 8.04% 8.20% 45-60 7.90% 7.63% 7.68% 7.75% 7.90%

Senior citizens can earn 8.20 per cent interest rate for a fixed deposit scheme of an amount between Rs 15,000 and Rs 5 crore, for a tenure of 44 months. For a period of 33 months, senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 8 per cent. For a period of 36-43 months and 45-60 months, senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 7.90 per cent.

You may like to read

BAJAJ FINANCE REVISED FD INTEREST RATES FOR GENERAL CITIZENS

TENURE IN MONTHS INTEREST PAYOUTS CUMULATIVE NON-CUMULATIVE At Maturity Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annually 12-14 7.40% 7.16% 7.20% 7.27% 7.40% 15 7.45% 7.21% 7.25% 7.32% 7.45% >15-17 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 18 7.40% 7.16% 7.20% 7.27% 7.40% 19-21 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 22 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 23 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 24 7.55% 7.30% 7.35% 7.41% 7.55% 25-29 7.35% 7.11% 7.16% 7.22% 7.35% 30 7.45% 7.21% 7.25% 7.32% 7.45% 31-32 7.35% 7.11% 7.16% 7.22% 7.35% 33 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75% 34-35 7.35% 7.11% 7.16% 7.22% 7.35% 36-43 7.65% 7.39% 7.44% 7.51% 7.65% 44 7.95% 7.67% 7.72% 7.80% 7.95% 45-60 7.65% 7.39% 7.44% 7.51% 7.65%

General citizens can earn a maximum of 7.95 per cent interest on a fixed deposit scheme of an amount between Rs 15,000 and Rs 5 crore, for a tenure of 44 months.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.