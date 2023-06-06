Home

Bajaj Finserv Announces New Mutual Fund Business

Bajaj Finserv is set to launch India's newest mutual fund business. The goal of Bajaj Finserv is to offer both equity and debt mutual fund schemes.

Sanjiv Bajaj, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finserv is set to launch India's newest mutual fund business. Image: ANI

New Delhi: Bajaj Finserv has announced that it’s going to launch its new mutual fund business named “Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund”. As per the report in Business Today, Bajaj Finserv is set to launch a comprehensive set of products in the fixed income, hybrid, and equity categories.

It must be noted that Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will be India’s 43rd asset management company (AMC) and also the first fund headquartered in Pune. This is important because most new-age fund houses are headquartered in Mumbai, and only a few are based out of Bengaluru.

The financial services company is launching these products in order to cater to the needs of various investors of retail and HNIs. The reports are saying that the company will launch a range of products overnight, fixed-income, liquid, and money markets. The speculation also says that the company will launch these products in the coming month.

As per industry officials quoted by Moneycontrol, the goal of Bajaj Finserv is to offer both equity and debt mutual fund schemes.

Top Management Comments:

Sanjiv Bajaj, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, said in a statement, “We are committed to being a full-stack financial solutions provider to meet India’s growing needs and building deeper, long-term relationships with customers who are already invested in us. The launch of asset management helps diversify our retail franchise and leverage Bajaj Finserv companies’ combined strength in financial services across a much larger customer base.”

According to the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, the company would employ technology at scale to empower teams, offer distributor platforms, streamline investments, and create long-term sustainable value for clients.

The CEO of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company, Ganesh Mohan, claims that “Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund’s strategy is built on innovation, win-win partnerships, and a future-ready business model through the usage of data and tech platforms—the fundamental pillars on which Bajaj Finserv is built.”

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund: A Subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv AMC, a subsidiary of the Pune-based Bajaj Group, serves as the holding company for various financial services companies. The NBFC is headquartered in Pune and was founded in 2007.

