The maximum interest rate on a fixed deposit a customer who is not a senior citizen can avail under the latest revision by Bajaj Finserv is 7.70 per cent. And the maximum interest rate a senior citizen (above 60 years of age) can avail under the revision is 7.95 per cent.

Bajaj Finserv Hikes Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Up To 7.95% For Senior Citizens. Check Details

New Delhi: Bajaj Finserv, one of India’s largest non-banking financial corporations has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits for deposits starting at Rs 15,000 up to Rs 5 crore with effect from December 22, 2022.

Given below are the FD interest rates for customers below 60 years

Tenure In Months Cumulative FD (Interest + Principal amount paid at maturity) Non-cumulative (Interest paid at a defined frequency, principal paid at maturity) At Maturity (p.a.) Monthly (p.a.) Quarterly (p.a.) Half Yearly (p.a.) Annual (p.a.) 12-14 7.05% 6.83% 6.87% 6.93% 7.05% 15* 7.20% 6.97% 7.01% 7.08% 7.20% 16-17 7.05% 6.83% 6.87% 6.93% 7.05% 18* 7.25% 7.02% 7.06% 7.12% 7.25% 19-21 7.05% 6.83% 6.87% 6.93% 7.05% 22* 7.35% 7.11% 7.16% 7.22% 7.35% 23 7.05% 6.83% 6.87% 6.93% 7.05% 24 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 25-29 7.25% 7.02% 7.06% 7.12% 7.25% 30* 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30% 31-32 7.25% 7.02% 7.06% 7.12% 7.25% 33* 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30% 34-35 7.25% 7.02% 7.06% 7.12% 7.25% 36-38 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 39* 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.46% 7.60% 40-43 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 44* 7.70% 7.44% 7.49% 7.56% 7.70% 45-60 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50%

Given below are the FD interest rates for senior citizens (customers above 60 years)

Tenure In Months Cumulative FD (Interest + Principal amount paid at maturity) Non-cumulative (Interest paid at a defined frequency, principal paid at maturity) At Maturity (p.a.) Monthly (p.a.) Quarterly (p.a.) Half Yearly (p.a.) Annual (p.a.) 12-14 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30% 15* 7.45% 7.21% 7.25% 7.32% 7.45% 16-17 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30% 18* 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 19-21 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30% 22* 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.46% 7.60% 23 7.30% 6.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30% 24 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75% 25-29 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 30* 7.55% 7.30% 7.35% 7.41% 7.55% 31-32 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 33* 7.55% 7.30% 7.35% 7.41% 7.55% 34-35 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 36-38 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75% 39* 7.85% 7.58% 7.63% 7.70% 7.85% 40-43 7.75% 7.49% 7.30% 7.61% 7.75% 44* 7.96% 7.67% 7.72% 7.80% 7.95% 45-60 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.95%