Bajaj Finserv Hikes Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Up To 7.95% For Senior Citizens. Check Details
The maximum interest rate on a fixed deposit a customer who is not a senior citizen can avail under the latest revision by Bajaj Finserv is 7.70 per cent. And the maximum interest rate a senior citizen (above 60 years of age) can avail under the revision is 7.95 per cent.
New Delhi: Bajaj Finserv, one of India’s largest non-banking financial corporations has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits for deposits starting at Rs 15,000 up to Rs 5 crore with effect from December 22, 2022.
Given below are the FD interest rates for customers below 60 years
|Tenure In Months
|Cumulative FD (Interest + Principal amount paid at maturity)
|Non-cumulative (Interest paid at a defined frequency, principal paid at maturity)
At Maturity (p.a.)
|Monthly (p.a.)
|Quarterly (p.a.)
|Half Yearly (p.a.)
|Annual (p.a.)
|12-14
|7.05%
|6.83%
|6.87%
|6.93%
|7.05%
|15*
|7.20%
|6.97%
|7.01%
|7.08%
|7.20%
|16-17
|7.05%
|6.83%
|6.87%
|6.93%
|7.05%
|18*
|7.25%
|7.02%
|7.06%
|7.12%
|7.25%
|19-21
|7.05%
|6.83%
|6.87%
|6.93%
|7.05%
|22*
|7.35%
|7.11%
|7.16%
|7.22%
|7.35%
|23
|7.05%
|6.83%
|6.87%
|6.93%
|7.05%
|24
|7.50%
|7.25%
|7.30%
|7.36%
|7.50%
|25-29
|7.25%
|7.02%
|7.06%
|7.12%
|7.25%
|30*
|7.30%
|7.07%
|7.11%
|7.17%
|7.30%
|31-32
|7.25%
|7.02%
|7.06%
|7.12%
|7.25%
|33*
|7.30%
|7.07%
|7.11%
|7.17%
|7.30%
|34-35
|7.25%
|7.02%
|7.06%
|7.12%
|7.25%
|36-38
|7.50%
|7.25%
|7.30%
|7.36%
|7.50%
|39*
|7.60%
|7.35%
|7.39%
|7.46%
|7.60%
|40-43
|7.50%
|7.25%
|7.30%
|7.36%
|7.50%
|44*
|7.70%
|7.44%
|7.49%
|7.56%
|7.70%
|45-60
|7.50%
|7.25%
|7.30%
|7.36%
|7.50%
Given below are the FD interest rates for senior citizens (customers above 60 years)
|Tenure In Months
|Cumulative FD (Interest + Principal amount paid at maturity)
|Non-cumulative (Interest paid at a defined frequency, principal paid at maturity)
|At Maturity (p.a.)
|Monthly (p.a.)
|Quarterly (p.a.)
|Half Yearly (p.a.)
|Annual (p.a.)
|12-14
|7.30%
|7.07%
|7.11%
|7.17%
|7.30%
|15*
|7.45%
|7.21%
|7.25%
|7.32%
|7.45%
|16-17
|7.30%
|7.07%
|7.11%
|7.17%
|7.30%
|18*
|7.50%
|7.25%
|7.30%
|7.36%
|7.50%
|19-21
|7.30%
|7.07%
|7.11%
|7.17%
|7.30%
|22*
|7.60%
|7.35%
|7.39%
|7.46%
|7.60%
|23
|7.30%
|6.07%
|7.11%
|7.17%
|7.30%
|24
|7.75%
|7.49%
|7.53%
|7.61%
|7.75%
|25-29
|7.50%
|7.25%
|7.30%
|7.36%
|7.50%
|30*
|7.55%
|7.30%
|7.35%
|7.41%
|7.55%
|31-32
|7.50%
|7.25%
|7.30%
|7.36%
|7.50%
|33*
|7.55%
|7.30%
|7.35%
|7.41%
|7.55%
|34-35
|7.50%
|7.25%
|7.30%
|7.36%
|7.50%
|36-38
|7.75%
|7.49%
|7.53%
|7.61%
|7.75%
|39*
|7.85%
|7.58%
|7.63%
|7.70%
|7.85%
|40-43
|7.75%
|7.49%
|7.30%
|7.61%
|7.75%
|44*
|7.96%
|7.67%
|7.72%
|7.80%
|7.95%
|45-60
|7.75%
|7.49%
|7.53%
|7.61%
|7.95%
