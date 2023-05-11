Bajaj Finserv FD Interest Rate Hike: Sr Citizens Can Now Earn Up To 8.6%

Home

New Delhi: NBFC major Bajaj Finserv has hiked interest rates on term deposits by 40 basis points. While general investors can earn an interest rate of up to 8.35 per cent at maturity, senior citizens can earn up to 8.60 per cent, for a fixed deposit starting at Rs 15,000 up to Rs 5 crore. The changes are with effective from 10 May 2023.

For a period of 12-14 months, Bajaj Fiserv offers an interest rate up to Rs 7.40 per cent for general investors and an interest rate of 7.65 per cent for senior citizens. For a period of 15 months, the interest rate for general investors is 7.45 per cent, while that for senior citizens is 7.7 per cent.

If the investment is made for a period greater than 15 months, up to 17 months, general investors will earn an interest rate of 7.50 per cent, and senior citizens will earn an interest rate of 7.75 per cent.

For an 18-month term deposit, Bajaj Finserv is offering general investors an interest rate of 7.40 per cent and senior citizens an interest rate of 7.65 per cent. In case of a 19-23 month investment, the NBFC offers general citizens an interest rate of 7.50 per cent, and senior citizens an interest rate of 7.75 per cent.

When the investment period is 24 months, general citizens can earn an interest rate of 7.55 per cent and senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 7.80 per cent. In case of 25-29 month FD tenure, general citizens will earn an interest rate of 7.35 per cent, while senior citizens will earn an interest rate of 7.60 per cent.

Bajaj Finserv offers general citizens an interest rate of 7.25 per cent for a 30-month tenure; senior citizens an interest rate of 7.70 per cent. It offers an interest rate of 7.35 per cent for a 31-35 months tenure for general citizens; for senior citizens, it offers an interest rate of 7.60 per cent in the 31-32 months tenure, 8 per cent in the 33 month tenure, and 7.6 per cent in case of 34-35 months’ tenure.

For a period of 36-43 months, general investors can earn an interest rate of 8.05 per cent and senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 8.30 per cent.

The highest FD interest rate offered by Bajaj Finserv is for a tenure of 44 months. While general citizens can earn an interest rate of 8.35 per cent during the period, senior citizens can earn interest rate of 8.6 per cent.

