Bakrid Bank holiday tomorrow: Will banks remain open or closed on Thursday for Eid-AI-Adha? Check State-wise update

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'.

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Bakrid Bank holiday tomorrow: Will banks remain open or closed on Thursday for Eid-AI-Adha? Check State-wise update(Photo Credit: Representational Pic/ANI)

Bank holiday: Ahead of the Eid-al-Adha celebrations, the Delhi government has constituted rapid response teams to be deployed across all 13 districts of the national capital to monitor transportation, sale and sacrifice of animals to ensure compliance with animal welfare rules. The teams, formed under the Animal Husbandry Unit on the directions of Development Minister Kapil Mishra, on Tuesday carried out inspections in several areas and markets across North-West, North-East, North, Central, South-West and West Delhi, according to a statement.

When will Eid al-Adha be celebrated in India?

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the ‘festival of sacrifice’. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle. Speaking of festivals, will banks remain open or closed tomorrow? Read here.

Will the bank remain closed tomorrow?

Speaking of holidays, the bank will be closed on May 28 at Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada. The holiday has been given in view of Bakri ID (Id-Ul-Zuha).

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival.

Also Read: SBI Bank Holiday list Alert 2026: Will Bank remain shut from May 23 for six days? Here’s what we know so far

In India, Eid traditions include wearing new clothes, attending open-air congregational prayers, and participating in the ritual sacrifice of sheep or goats, with the meat distributed among family members, neighbours, and the underprivileged sections of society. Traditional delicacies such as mutton biryani, gosht haleem, shami kebab, and mutton qorma are prepared and enjoyed during the celebrations, along with desserts like kheer and sheer qorma. Giving charity to the poor and underprivileged is also considered an essential aspect of Eid Al-Adha observance.