Home

Business

Bakrid Eid 2026: Are banks, schools and colleges to remain open on May 28? Check key details here

Bakrid Eid 2026: Are banks, schools and colleges to remain open on May 28? Check key details here

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has issued stern instructions to maintain law and order, cleanliness, and compliance with rules related to animal sacrifice across the national capital during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

Bank Holiday Bakri Eid 2026

New Delhi: In a fresh order, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has declared that all central government administrative offices located in Delhi will remain closed on May 28 on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid ul-Zuha or Bakrid.

“Central government administrative offices located in Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),” the Personnel Ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Bakra Eid 2026: Bangladesh’s viral ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo ready for sacrifice; Iran takes a dig, says…

It is important to note that the revised notification applies to all central government administrative offices operating in the national capital. To recall, Centre had originally declared May 27 as the Eid-ul-Azha holiday in its annual holiday calendar.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

On this day, most public offices, educational institutions, and banks are also expected to remain closed to mark the festival.

Here are some of the key details:

Banks in most states are expected to remain closed on May 28 for the festival

Some regions may observe the holiday on a different date depending on local customs and the sighting of the moon.

The RBI holiday calendar has scheduled Bakrid holidays on different dates across parts of the country.

In most states, banks, including SBI branches, are likely to remain shut on May 28.

Most government offices across the country will likely observe a holiday on May 28.

Schools across the country are expected to remain closed for Bakrid on May 28

ALSO READ: Bank holidays: When will banks remain closed from May 25? Check when and where branches will remain shut

It is also important to note that for the offices outside Delhi, the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committees in state capitals can change holiday dates for the festival based on decisions from state governments or union territories.

Delhi government issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has issued stern instructions to maintain law and order, cleanliness, and compliance with rules related to animal sacrifice across the national capital during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

On Friday, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said that strict criminal action would be taken against anyone found violating regulations concerning the slaughter of prohibited animals or the improper disposal of animal waste during the festival.

The Development Department of the Delhi government has also circulated detailed guidelines directing authorities to closely monitor illegal animal sacrifice and ensure proper sanitation in public areas during the celebrations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.