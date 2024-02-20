Home

Business

Balaji Telefilms Shares at 52-week High, Check Key Details Here

Balaji Telefilms Shares at 52-week High, Check Key Details Here

From its 52-week low of ₹35, the shares of Balaji Tele Films have given a bumper return of 300 percent to the investors.

Share Market News: In the bullish market on Tuesday, shares of Balaji Tele Films Limited witnessed a good surge in its share price and touched the 52-week high level of Rs 135.90. Balaji Telefilms Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 1,350 crore, is a company that produces TV serials, films and OTT content.

Trending Now

From its 52-week low of ₹35, the shares of Balaji Tele Films have given a bumper return of 300 percent to the investors.

You may like to read

In the last 5 days, the shares of Balaji Telefilms have gained by 12 percent, whereas in the last 1 month, these shares have strengthened by around 62 percent from the low level of Rs 82.

Meanwhile, Nifty has set six new record highs during intraday trade this year and this is indicative of the strong momentum in the market, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

An important characteristic of the bull market is its ability to set new successive record highs and this market has been doing this consistently, he said.

Selling by FIIs, triggered by rising bond yields in the US, is having no impact on this up trending market where DIIs bought Rs 17850 crores in February so far and domestic HNIs and retail investors are calling the shots, he added.

High quality fundamentally strong largecaps like RIL, ICICI Bank and Bharti taking up the leadership in the rally is positive for the bulls. Also, it is important to remember that large caps have valuation comfort in this market where segments of the broader markets have tipped into frothy valuations. Since the Bank Nifty is around 4% away from its record high, more action is likely in banking stocks.

In the near term, volatility will be high. Sharp corrections can happen at any time, he said.

With Agency Inputs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.