New Delhi: The largest car manufacturer in India, Maruti Suzuki has launched a new model of Baleno. The latest facelift version is mainly focused on targeting young buyers with modern tech features. According to Mint, the delivery of the new car will start from today.

According to the report, the company has invested around Rs 1,150 crore for the development of the new model. It has sold over 10 lakh Baleno cars since its launch in 2015. Interestingly, it was the first BSVI car in India.

Baleno is now sold via NEXA. Among other features, the car boasts anti-hill control and 6 airbags, offering utmost safety. The car also has a 9-inch SmartPlay Infotainment System.

Baleno 2022: Baleno Price And Other Features Here