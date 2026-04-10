Home

Business

Balini emerges as key enabler in making more than 25,000 women of Bundelkhand Lakhpati Didis

Balini emerges as key enabler in making more than 25,000 women of Bundelkhand ‘Lakhpati Didis’

At present, more than 25,000 women associated with this company across Jhansi and the seven districts of Bundelkhand have increased their income and earned recognition as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

The responsibility of Chairperson of Balini Milk Producer Company Limited is being handled by Aarti Rajput from Jhansi.

New Delhi: Women associated with the Balini Milk Producer Company, started in Bundelkhand under the initiative of the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh, have successfully established a distinct identity in the field of dairy production.

Balini Milk Producer Company Limited was formed in the year 2019 with financial support from the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, and it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At present, more than 25,000 women associated with this company across Jhansi and the seven districts of Bundelkhand have increased their income and earned recognition as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

Currently, a total of 96,142 women from all seven districts of Bundelkhand are associated with Balini Milk Producer Company Limited. Out of these, 25,051 women have increased their income and established their identity as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The number of women who have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ through Balini includes 9,754 from Jhansi, 7,115 from Lalitpur, 3,488 from Jalaun, 788 from Banda, 298 from Chitrakoot, 3,231 from Hamirpur, and 377 from Mahoba.

The responsibility of Chairperson of Balini Milk Producer Company Limited is being handled by Aarti Rajput from Jhansi, who herself has been included in the list of ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

These women engaged in dairy production have not only created a distinct identity for themselves but have also earned appreciation for this milk producer company from the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CEO of Balini Milk Producer Company Limited, Dr O.P. Singh, stated that women in Bundelkhand have set a new example of livelihood by establishing their identity in the field of dairy production.

A total of 96,142 women from 1,410 villages across all seven districts of Bundelkhand are associated with this company and are engaged in milk production. Out of these, 25,051 women have increased their income and earned recognition as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.