Who Is Balu Chaturvedula, Walmart Global Tech’s Newly Appointed India Head

Based out of Bengaluru, Balu Chaturvedula will be responsible for leading Walmart Global Tech's vision in India.

Balu Chaturvedula joined Walmart in 2015 and during his tenure, he played a vital role in building the fulfillment technology.

New Delhi: Balu Chaturvedula was appointed as the country head for India of Walmart Global Tech, the technology arm of retail giant Walmart. Based out of Bengaluru, Chaturvedula will be responsible for leading Walmart Global Tech’s vision in India, driving a culture of innovation, and supporting the delivery of seamless experiences for Walmart’s customers, members, and associates.

“Chaturvedula’s vast technical expertise and tenure as a Walmart leader will immensely benefit our efforts as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer,” Suresh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Global CTO and Chief Development Officer, Walmart, said.

Who Is Balu Chaturvedula

Balu Chaturvedula succeeds Hari Vasudev, who will transition to a global role in Bentonville, Arkansas as Executive Vice President, Global Tech Platforms.

Balu Chaturvedula joined Walmart in 2015 and during his tenure, he played a vital role in building the fulfillment technology that focused on delivering a flawless experience for each customer order while reducing costs.

Chaturvedula played an integral role in nurturing the supply chain talent in India.

Prior to Walmart, Balu Chaturvedula worked in Yahoo over a period of seven years from 2007 to 2015 as per his LinkedIn profile. He was appointed as Director of Engineering in 2011 and promoted to Senior Director of Engineering in Yahoo in 2014. “At Yahoo, I have streamlined content management by building a content platform that powers all Yahoo media sites and brought it down to a single code base from 120+ code bases,” Chaturvedula posted on LinkedIn.

Chatuvedula also worked as the Principal Software Engineer in Motorola for almost three years from 2004 to 2007 before joining Yahoo as the Engineering Manager in August, 2007. At Motorola, Chatuvedula said he headed “the Project for architecting and delivering declarative user interface for all Motorola smartphones and reduced the UI production refresh cycles from 18 to six months”.

Balu Chaturvedula also worked at HP for over seven years from 1995 to 2002.

Balu Chaturvedula has a Bachelors’ degree in Engineering (BE) in Electronics and Communications.

Chaturvedula also has a degree in Business Administration and Management in the Engineering Leadership Program from the University of California, Berkeley.

