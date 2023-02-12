Home

Banana Prices Skyrocket In Mumbai At Rs 80 Per Dozen, Sets Record High Cost

Mumbaikars are witnessing a record high cost of bananas as the most consumed fruit is priced at Rs 80 per dozen.

Mumbai: The financial capital of India is always considered as one of the costliest places to live in. Apart for housing, the cost of daily foods is also on a rise. One of the most consumed bananas, is now priced at Rs 80 per dozen in Mumbai, a record high in the city report Times of India. In last few days, the rate of bananas a dozen has soared from Rs 50-Rs60 to Rs 80 in areas like Bandra West, Andheri West, Khar, Matunga, Borivili and Breach Candy.

According to ToI reported, the price of elaichi banana has be increased from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per dozen.

The cost of wholesale prices ranges from Rs 32-42 per kg averaging to 7-8 bananas.

According to traders, the reason behind spiraling prices is the shortage of the fruit as Indian farmers are reportedly have a reluctance to grow the crop post lockdown. Hence, considering the shortfall, prices have increased with demand.

A Byculla trader speaking to TOI said that post lockdown, the farmers took a hit for bananas leading to shortage in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Given the export to other countries like Oman, Qatar, Iran etc the demand is significant.

Earlier in January this year, price of eggs skyrocketed with Rs 90 per dozen. Traders in places like Andheri, Lokhandwala and Bandra among other places started selling eggs for Rs 90 onwards. In the past two weeks, the price of a dozen eggs has increased by around Rs 12.

