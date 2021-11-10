New Delhi: The 2021 wedding season is likely to generate an estimated Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have said. Around 25 lakh weddings are expected to be solemnised between November 14 and December 13. The CAIT cited that in Delhi alone, more than 1.5 lakh weddings are expected to take place in this season, which are likely to generate a business of about Rs 50,000 crore.Also Read - Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar Is Now India's Wealthiest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Since March last year, the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the associated restrictions and few Muhurt dates have scaled down wedding spends. Also Read - All on the Line as Injury-Battered England Gear up for New Zealand Challenge

According to CAIT, banquet halls, hotels, open lawns, farm houses and many other places for weddings are fully prepared across the country, including Delhi, this time. Also Read - Revealed! Disha Patani's Fitness Secret Is Out Now: Watch Video to Find Out How To Be In Shape Like Her

In addition, wedding spends have a positive multiplier effect as a variety of services get hired.