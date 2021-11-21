Bandhan Bank Savings Account Interest Rate: Bank customers, here’s an important update for you. The Bandhan Bank has recently revised its interest rate for its customers on saving accounts. In an effort to attract new customers to its saving options, the bank is offering interest rates to up to 6 per cent.Also Read - RBI Lifts Restriction on Remuneration of Bandhan Bank MD

At a time when there has been a slow decline in interest rate offerings, the Bandhan Bank saving interest rate is one of the highest in the market. It must be noted that several public sector banks are offering only a 2.7 per cent year return on saving accounts. Also Read - Bandhan Bank Promoter Sells 21% Stake to Meet RBI Norm

However, the customers must note that the new interest rates of Bandhan Bank are applicable from November 1, 2021. The 6 per cent interest rate will not be applicable to all account holders. Also Read - RBI Lifts Curbs, Allows Bandhan Bank to Open New Branch

Bandhan Bank Savings Account Interest Rate: The bank has said that the interest rate of 6 per cent will be applicable to domestic and non-resident saving bank accounts that have a minimum daily balance between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 crore.

In this bank, the interest rate offered to savings accounts with a daily balance of up to Rs 1 lakh is 3 per cent and for accounts with a daily balance limit between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh is 5 per cent.

The Bandhan Bank is offering highest interest rate is because it has aggressively been looking to expand its customer base in the country. In the recent past, the bank has received substantial growth not just in deposits but also in its loan portfolio.

As compared to the Q2 figures of last year, the bank’s loan portfolio witnessed a 6.6 per cent jump in the financial year 2021-22. The growth has also even been far more impressive in the deposit segment.

As per latest updates, the Bandhan Bank has managed to add over 80 lakh new customers, taking its overall customer base to 24.3 crores. The bank has also restructured an EEB Portfolio of Rs 3490 crores in Q2 2021-22, the non-EEB portfolio stands at a valuation of Rs 268 crore in the same quarter.