NEW DELHI: You won't be able to operate RTGS on the third Sunday of April, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement. However, you will be able to operate the NEFT system on April 18, India's Central bank said in a statement. The RBI in a press statement dated April 12, 2021 provided details about "non-availability of service – 00.00 Hrs to 14.00 Hrs on Sunday, April 18, 2021".

You won’t be able to operate RTGS on Sunday

The RBI said in a statement that Real-time gross settlement (RTGS) service will not be available from 12 am on April 18 till 2 pm on Sunday. However, RTGS members will continue to receive event updates through system broadcasts, said RBI.

NEFT system will work

While RTGS won't work, NEFT will continue to remain operational. The Reserve Bank of India has said that the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system will continue to remain operational as usual from 12 am on April 18 till 2 pm on Sunday.

Why RTGS won’t remain operational?

The RBI has said that a technical upgrade of RTGS, targeted to enhance the resilience and to further improve the Disaster Recovery Time of the RTGS system, is scheduled after the close of business of April 17, 2021. Member banks may inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly.

