Do you have a habit of opting for recurring auto payments from your debit, and credit cards, UPI and other wallets? If you have done so, please take note that your banks are unlikely to allow you to avail the auto payment operation from April 1. Any auto pay transaction above Rs 5,000 will require Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) just like you do two-step authentication while logging in to your Facebook account. Also Read - List of New Rules by RBI to Make ATM, Credit Card, Online Transactions Safer

Bank Autopay Recurring Merchant Transaction Disabled? All You Need To Know