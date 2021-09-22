Bank Customer Alert: Bank customers, here comes an important update for you. The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has said that the account holders with the Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and the United Bank of India will see the existing cheque books discontinued from October 1. This information was shared in an official tweet from the lender’s Twitter handle early in September.Also Read - Home Loan Interest at All-Time Low: HDFC Announces Home Loan at 6.7% Interest, Here’s How to Apply

Issuing the notification on Twitter, Punjab National Bank said that the new change would come into effect from October 1. With just a few days to go for October, customers have been requested to replace their old cheque books as soon as possible in order to avoid future obstacles for using the cheque books.

Furthermore, the PNB has said that the respective bank account holders can make the necessary changes in a few different ways. The account holders can apply for the new cheque books via the local bank branch. They can also make the changes via the respective banks' automated teller machines (ATMs), via internet banking, PNB One or through the official call centre.

“Get your new cheque book from your branch or apply through ATM/IBS/PNB ONE. All customers are requested to use new PNB Cheque Book with updates PNB IFSC and MICR only from now onwards to avoid any transactional inconvenience. Please contact our toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any assistance or query,” said Punjab National Bank on its Tweet.

It must be noted that the changes in cheque book come in light of the merger that took place, which saw both the Oriental Bank of Commerce and the United Bank of India merge with Punjab National Bank in April of 2020.

Apart from the change in cheque book, several other changes will also come into effect from next month.

What are the other changes? The Punjab National Bank said it would be waiving all service charges and processing fees on retail products as part of its festival season offering.

The bank is also offering attractive interest rates that start at 6.80 per cent on a home loan and 7.15 per cent on a car loan.

The PMB said in terms of the waiver of fees, it would apply to all service charges and processing fees/documentation fees on retail products such as home loans, vehicle loans, property loans, pension loans, personal loans and even gold loans.

Cheque Book of Allahabad Bank to change from October: Just like the PNB, the cheque book and MICR code of Allahabad Bank are also going change starting from next month. This was also announced in a Twitter post from the bank’s official Twitter handle, which stated that the changes would be effective from October 1, 2021.

The tweet was issued earlier on July 31, 2021, which gave this bank’s account holders a larger window of time than that of Punjab National Bank.

“Enjoy smooth banking transactions without any glitch. The MICR code and cheque books of the erstwhile Allahabad Bank will be discontinued from 01.10.2021. Get new cheque books from your nearest branch or apply through internet banking/mobile banking,” said the bank in its tweet notification.