Bank Customer Alert: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the bank customers who have fixed deposits in HDFC Bank, Notably, the bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits on some tenures. This was announced on the bank’s official website.Also Read - Central Bank of India, UCO Bank Revise Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits | Check New Rate

As per the updates from the bank, the interest rates have been have been increased on deposits less than Rs 2 crore by 5-10 basis points and the revised rates will be applicable from 14 February. Also Read - Home Loan, EMI, Fixed Deposit: How Will RBI’s Monetary Policy Impact Common Man | Explained

Apart from this, the private lender has also increased the interest rate on fixed deposits of one year tenure by 10 basis points to 5% from 4.9% earlier. Moreover, the interest rate on deposits having a tenure between 1-2 years is also at 5%. The bank said the rate of interest on fixed deposit having a tenure of two-three years is 5.20%. Also Read - Good News For Bank Customers: HDFC Bank Revises Interest Rate On Savings Accounts

According to the HDFC bank, the rates on deposits with a tenure of 3-5 years has been increased by 5 basis points to 5.45%. The FD rate on deposits with 5-10 year tenure currently is 5.60%.

Last week, the Central Bank of India and UCO Bank had also revised the interest rates on fixed deposits.

In a surprising move, the RBI’s monetary policy committee last week kept rates and its stance unchanged to ensure a broad-based recovery. The repo rate currently stands at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%, the RBI said.