ICICI Bank Customers Alert: Here comes a big update for account holders of ICICI Bank, The bank on has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens. As per the latest announcement, elderly people having FD accounts in the bank will enjoy exclusive additional interest rates on their FDs below Rs 2 crore till October 7, 2022.Also Read - ICICI Bank Net Banking Services Down, App Faces Glitches

Previously, the Bank’s Golden Years FD Rates that came into effect from January 20, 2022, were set to end on April 08, 2022. The ICICI Bank has now, however, extended the scheme on its official website till October 7, 2022. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty50 Below 16,600

In a statement, ICICI Bank said, “Resident senior citizen customers, will get an additional interest rate of 0.25% for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum.” Also Read - Madhabi Puri Buch Appointed First Woman Chairperson Of SEBI

The bank said the additional interest rate will be applicable on fresh deposits opened as well as deposits renewed during the scheme period. However, this special scheme is available for tenure above 5 years.

From 5 years up to 10 years tenure, the ICICI Bank said it offers a 6.35% interest rate to senior citizens which is already higher than compared to 5.60% offered to the general category.

The bank, however, said since the launch of the Golden Years FD, it is offering an additional 0.25% rate on the normal interest rate offered to senior citizens.