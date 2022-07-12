ICICI Bank FD Interest Rate Latest Update: Customers of ICICI bank, here’s a big update for those who have fixed deposits in the bank. The ICICI Bank said it has hiked the interest rates of its fixed deposits. The new ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates have come into effect and are applicable on deposits above Rs 2 crore but below Rs 5 crore. The move from the ICICI Bank came after the RBI increased its repo rates last month.Also Read - Gold And Silver Prices Continue To Rise, Gold Breaches 52 Thousand Rupees Mark

As per the updates on its website, the ICICI Bank said it offers interest rates between 3.10 per cent to 5.75 per cent on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore but below Rs 5 crore and with tenures between seven days and 10 years. Also Read - Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates Hiked! Check Latest Rates Here

The bank also added that with the latest hike, the FD interest rates for deposits maturing between 185 days to 270 days has been hiked by 15 basis points to 5.25 per cent, and the FD interest rates increased from 5.35 per cent to 5.25 per cent for tenors between 271 days to less than one year. Also Read - Bank of India Revises Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits For Various Tenures: Check New Rates Here

The ICICI Bank further stated that the FD interest rates have been hiked by 20 basis points from 5.40 per cent to 5.60 per cent for tenures between 390 days to less than 18 months.