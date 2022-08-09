Bank Customer Alert: Bank customers, here’s an update for you. The ICICI Bank has increased its interest rates on fixed deposits (FD). The new rates are applicable on deposits between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore from August 9. The move to increase the FD interest rate comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key repo rate by 50 basis points, which was the third consecutive hike in the past three months. Apart from the ICICI Bank, many other banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, DBS Bank and Bank of Baroda, also have raised their interest rates on FD.Also Read - ICICI Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda Increase Loan Interest Rates After RBI Repo Rate Hike. Here's How Much You Will Pay More

As per the updates from the bank, the interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore have been revised. The ICICI Bank said it is now giving deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years an interest rate of 3.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent.

Check revised interest rates here:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.65 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.50 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.50 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent.