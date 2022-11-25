Bank Customer Alert: SBI Asks Customers to Follow 6 Safety Tips Against Instant Loan Apps

SBI Safety Tips: The State Bank of India (SBI), the Country’s top lender, has warned customers against instant loan apps. The Bank has also shared some safety tips for its customers to follow in order to avoid falling into the traps of the instant loan application.

According to a recent tweet on the official website of SBI Twitter handle,” Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial Company. Report cybercrimes at – https://cybercrime.gov.in.”