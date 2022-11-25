Bank Customer Alert: SBI Asks Customers to Follow 6 Safety Tips Against Instant Loan Apps
SBI Safety Tips: The State Bank of India (SBI), the Country's top lender, has warned customers against instant loan apps. The Bank has also shared some safety tips for its customers to follow in o
SBI Safety Tips: The State Bank of India (SBI), the Country’s top lender, has warned customers against instant loan apps. The Bank has also shared some safety tips for its customers to follow in order to avoid falling into the traps of the instant loan application.
Also Read:
- Abu Dhabi T10: Nicholas Pooran Enthrall Fans With Breezy 80 To Give Gladiators 24-Run Win vs Warriors
- Jammu & Kashmir Announces 3-Month Long Winter Vacation In Schools | Check Full Schedule For Different Classes Here
- LIVE Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group A: Line-ups Out, Check Playing XI
According to a recent tweet on the official website of SBI Twitter handle,” Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial Company. Report cybercrimes at – cybercrime.gov.in.”
Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial Company.
Report cybercrimes at – https://t.co/UPv14vfdd3#SBI #AmritMahotsav #NationWideAwarenessCampaign2022 #StayVigilant #CyberSafety@RBI pic.twitter.com/GTjpCeXyAy
— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 22, 2022
CHECK 6 SAFETY TIPS From THE STATE BANK Of India
- Check authenticity of an app before downloading.
- Do not click on suspicious links.
- Avoid using unauthorized apps that might steal your data.
- Check the app permission settings to secure your data from getting stolen.
- Report suspicious money lending apps to the local police authorities.
- Visit http://bank.sbi for all your financial needs.
Banks, non-banking financial companies registered with the RBI, and entities regulated by state governments can offer legitimate loans. Furthermore, consumers should never share copies of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents with unidentified individuals or unverified/unauthorized apps, and should report such incidents to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.
SBI warns its customers about phishing trends and methods to protect themselves against such frauds on a regular basis. SBI keeps its customers up to date via its official Twitter account (@TheOfficialSBI).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.