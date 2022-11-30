SBI Launches email OTP Authentication Service For Internet Banking: Here’s How to Activate

Bank Customer's Alert: With the launch of this service, SBI customers can now receive OTP notifications for transactions made through internet banking at the registered email address.

SBI Internet Banking Latest Update: To further secure the digital transactions, the SBI on Wednesday launched an email OTP authentication service. With the launch of this service, SBI customers can now receive OTP notifications for transactions made through internet banking at the registered email address. Interestingly, this process will make digital transactions secure with email OTP.

In this regard, the SBI has posted a tweet, saying, “Always go for safe and secure digital transactions. Activate OTP notifications for your registered email address right away!.”

How to activate SBI email OTP?

First, you need to visit retail.onlinesbi.sbi and click on continue to login into your net banking account by entering your User ID details and password.

Then, go to the ‘Profile’ section and navigate to the ‘High Security’ options.

After this, go to the OTP over SMS and Email.

Confirm the application and you will get a successful message on your registered email address.

While doing digital transactions on the Yono Lite SBI application or SBI Internet Banking, the SBI users can generate an OTP. They can also generate OTPs using the “State Bank Secure OTP App,” which is made available by the bank for Internet Banking (INB) transactions made through Onlinesbi and Yono Lite.

The SBI has said on its website that “Once you have registered the SBI Secure OTP application, all transactions that require OTP done through Yono Lite SBI version 4.2.0 and above will prompt for online mode of OTP to be chosen. You can use your SBI Secure OTP for generation of the OTP for such transactions. Please note that if you are using an older version of Yono Lite SBI it is recommended that you update the same by visiting the application market place. You will no longer receive OTP through SMS for the transaction done through Yono Lite SBI.”