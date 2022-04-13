Kotak Mahindra Bank Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the bank customers. Kotak Mahindra Bank once again has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) of different tenures. In a statement, the bank said the latest hike in FD interest rate is applicable on amounts less than Rs 2 crore.Also Read - ICICI Bank Extends Special FD Scheme For Senior Citizens Till Oct 7, Offers Additional Interest Rate Of 0.25%

The bank further added that the new rates will be applicable to Domestic / NRO / NRE fixed deposit accounts. However, senior citizen rates are not applicable on NRO/NRE deposits, Kotak Mahindra Bank added. The bank said that the new interest rates have come into effect from April 12.

On the official website, the bank said it has increased the interest rate by 25 basis points for tenures between 121 days and 179 days, and for 364 days. These fixed deposits will earn an interest at the rates of 4.50 per cent an 4.75 per cent respectively, the bank added.

The Kotak Mahindra Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.50 per cent up from 5.45 per cent on deposits maturing in four years or more but less than five years.

Check the revised interest rates on fixed deposits: