Kotak Mahindra Bank Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the bank customers. Kotak Mahindra Bank once again has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) of different tenures. In a statement, the bank said the latest hike in FD interest rate is applicable on amounts less than Rs 2 crore.
The bank further added that the new rates will be applicable to Domestic / NRO / NRE fixed deposit accounts. However, senior citizen rates are not applicable on NRO/NRE deposits, Kotak Mahindra Bank added. The bank said that the new interest rates have come into effect from April 12.
On the official website, the bank said it has increased the interest rate by 25 basis points for tenures between 121 days and 179 days, and for 364 days. These fixed deposits will earn an interest at the rates of 4.50 per cent an 4.75 per cent respectively, the bank added.
The Kotak Mahindra Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.50 per cent up from 5.45 per cent on deposits maturing in four years or more but less than five years.
Check the revised interest rates on fixed deposits:
- 7 days to 14 days – For General Public: 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.00 per cent
- 15 days to 30 days – For General Public: 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.00 per cent
- 31 days to 45 days – For General Public: 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.25 per cent
- 46 days to 90 days – For General Public: 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.25 per cent
- 91 days to 120 days – For General Public: 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.50 per cent
- 121 days to 179 days – For General Public: 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4 per cent
- 180 days – For General Public: 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5 per cent
- 181 days to 269 days – For General Public: 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5 per cent
- 270 days – For General Public: 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5 per cent
- 271 days to 363 days – For General Public: 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5 per cent
- 364 days – For General Public: 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.25 per cent
- 365 days to 389 days – For General Public: 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.60 per cent
- 390 days (12 months 25 days)- For General Public: 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.70 per cent
- 391 days to less than 23 months – For General Public: 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.70 per cent
- 23 months – For General Public: 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.75 per cent
- 23 months 1 days to less than 2 years – For General Public: 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.75 per cent
- 2 years to less than 3 years – For General Public: 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.80 per cent
- 3 years and above but less than 4 years – For General Public: 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.95 per cent
- 4 years and above but less than 5 years – For General Public: 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6 per cent
- 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years – For Public: 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.10 per cent