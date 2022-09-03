Bank Customers Alert: In today’s digital era, Aadhaar card has become an important identification document for all. Starting from banking services to availing governmental schemes, Aadhaar card is being used as a mandatory document. It is linked to mobile number, bank account, PAN card.Also Read - 01/01/600CE: This Unique Aadhar Card-Themed Pandal Has Lord Ganesha's Address & Date of Birth | See Pics

However, you will be surprised to know that with the help of this 12-digit Aadhaar card number, you can check your account balance in the bank without visiting any ATM counter or bank branch. This comes as a big help for old age people who do not use a smartphone.

Here's How To Check Bank Account Balance With Aadhaar Card

Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number

Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number

Verify your Aadhar number by entering it again

You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen

Not just checking bank account balance, but the users can also perform other tasks like sending money, applying for government’s subsidies or applying for a PAN card with the help of Aadhaar card.

In a related development, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently said it planning and preparing to provide doorstep services like linking your phone number to Aadhaar, updating other information etc. With this service, people will not be required to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra for availing these services. The UIDAI is right now training 48,000 India Post Payment Bank postmen on the same. After the training, they will bring Aadhaar services to your home.