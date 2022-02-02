New Delhi: Several banks have announced changes in their banking system as we enter the second month of the year. Customers must note that leading public sector and private banks including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank have revised several operational rules regarding check payments, transactions, etc.Also Read - 65 Per Cent Indians Unhappy With Existing Tax Structure: Survey

The new rules is effective from February 1, 2022. From IMPS transaction updates at the State Bank of India, to changes in check clearance rule at the Bank of Baroda–a host of new rules affect the pocket of the common man from this month.

Here are some of the key changes that Banks have implemented from February 1.

Bank of Baroda positive pay system

Bank of Baroda has decided to make some changes in the rule related to the check clearance rule. According to the information given by BoB, verification will be required for check payment from February 1. If there is no confirmation, the check can also be returned. The bank appealed to their customers that the customers should take advantage of the facility of a positive pay system for CTS clearing.

State Bank of India IMPS limit hike

State Bank of India has made changes regarding money transfers. As per the SBI website, the bank has added a new slab of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh on IMPS transactions with effect from February 1, 2022. From next month, the charges for sending money through IMPS from the bank branch will be Rs 20 plus GST.

The SBI has fixed the service charges for transferring money under the new IMPS slab at ₹20, excluding GST. For transactions under ₹2 lakh, the bank will levy a service charge between ₹2 to 12, plus GST.

However, for IMPS transactions done digitally through net banking, mobile banking or YONO, SBI will not levy any service charge, it noted.

Punjab National Bank minimum limit

Punjab National Bank is going to change a significant rule from February 1. According to PNB, if any instalments or investments fail due to lack of money in the debit account, then an amount of Rs 250 will have to be paid for it. Earlier in case of a debit failure, Rs 100 was charged. If the demand draft is cancelled, an amount of Rs 150 will have to be paid. Earlier only 100 rupees was charged for this.

ICICI Bank credit cards fee

The ICICI Bank will raise its fee on all ICICI Bank credit cards. From February 10, customers will have to pay 2.50 per cent transaction fee.

The bank also announced 2 per cent charge of the total amount due, in case of cheque or auto debit returns. In addition to that, ₹50 plus GST will be debited from the customer’s savings account.