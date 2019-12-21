New Delhi: The ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) forms issued by banks may soon have a column seeking the religion of depositors and clients, stated a report. Such a requirement has come in the wake of the changes made in the rules of Foreign Exchange Management Act. As per the FEMA Act regulations, select religious minorities excluding Muslims will receive benefits such as the opening of Non Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts and holding property.

The amendments issued by the Reserve Bank of India in 2018 to the FEMA Act regulations are applicable only to those migrants from minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who have long-term visas and hail from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. These amendments in the FEMA Act are similar to the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act.