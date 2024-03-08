Home

Big News For Bank Employees: 17 Percent Annual Wage Hike Announced; 5-day Work Week Next?

The Indian Banks' Association and bank employee unions on Friday agreed on an annual wage hike of 17 percent.

New Delhi: A day after the Modi government announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 4 percent for central government employees, the Indian Banks’ Association and bank employee unions on Friday agreed on an annual wage hike of 17 percent. This step will result in an additional yearly outgo of around Rs 8,284 crore for public sector banks.

As many as 8 lakh bank employees are set to benefit from the wage hike, which will be effective from November 2022. All India Bank Officers’ Confederation said that a joint note agreed to recognise all Saturdays as holidays, pending government notification.

The revised working hours will be effective after notification by the government, it said. “The new pay scales have been constructed, after merging Dearness Allowance corresponding to 8088 points and additional load thereon,” it said.

Under the new wage settlement, all women employees would be allowed to take one day sick leave per month without giving a medical certificate. Accumulated privilege leave may be encashed up to 255 days at the time of retirement/upon death of an employee while in service, it said.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the #bankingindustry as IBA and #UFBU #AIBOA #AIBASM and #BKSM have signed the 9th Joint Note and 12th #Bipartite Settlement regarding #Wage Revision for Bank Officers and Employees, which will take effect on Nov. 1, 2022. @PIB_India #dfs,” IBA Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta said in a tweet.

Cabinet Approves Hike in DA for Central Government Employees, MSP On Jute Raised

The Modi government on Thursday approved a hike in Dearness Allowance for Central Government Employees by 4 percent. The Union Cabinet has also approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Raw Jute for 2024-25 season at Rs 5,335 per quintal, an increase of Rs 285 per quintal over the previous season.

#WATCH | Union Cabinet approves hike in Dearness Allowance to govt employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4% from January 1, 2024, announces Union Minister Piyush Goyal. pic.twitter.com/IsWUnwBGHW — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

Here Are Some Of The Key Decisions Taken By Union Cabinet:

Union Cabinet approves hike in Dearness Allowance to govt employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4 percent from January 1, 2024

The Union Cabinet has approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Raw Jute for 2024-25 season at Rs 5,335 per quintal, an increase of Rs 285 per quintal over the previous season

Union Cabinet has approved a comprehensive national-level IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of over Rs 10,000 crores

Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Rs 300 subsidy to PM Ujjwala Yojana consumers till 31st March 2025. The total expenditure for this will be Rs 12,000 crores

