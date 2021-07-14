New Delhi: Banks have been directed by the Reserve Bank of India to board-approved policies under which employees posted in sensitive areas will be sent on a mandatory leave of at least 10 days during a year, as per an IANS report.Also Read - India Will Regroup With New Energy For Next WTC Cycle: Virat Kohli

The leave would be given without any prior intimation, as per the IANS report. “As a prudent operational risk management measure, the banks shall put in place a ‘mandatory leave’ policy wherein the employees posted in sensitive positions or areas of operation shall be compulsorily sent on leave for a few days (not less than 10 working days) in a single spell every year, without giving any prior intimation to these employees, thereby maintaining an element of surprise,” the RBI said in a circular. The RBI has said that banks must ensure that the employees, while on ‘mandatory leave’, do not have access to any physical or virtual resources related to their work responsibilities, with the exception of internal or corporate email which is usually available to all employees for general purposes, the IANS report says. Banks must, as per a board-approved policy, prepare a list of sensitive positions to be covered under ‘mandatory leave’ requirements and the list shall be reviewed periodically. Implementation of this policy shall be reviewed under the supervisory process, according to IANS report. According to the RBI circular, the revised instructions will be applicable to all the banks and they must comply with these instructions within six months from the date of issue of the circular, IANS reported.