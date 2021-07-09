New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers against Bank frauds and cyber crimes. SBI has advised its customers to update their password for the online accounts frequently to safeguard against frauds and cyber crimes.Also Read - ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For England-Women vs India-Women, 11:00 PM IST, 9 July

SBI has likened the frequent change of password for the online accounts to vaccination against deadly and highly contagious Covid-19. “Frequent change of password for your online accounts acts like a vaccine for viruses. Stay safe against frauds & cyber crimes with an alert mind & appropriate precautions,” SBI has tweeted. SBI has also alerted its customers against Know Your Customer (KYC) Frauds. “KYC frauds are now most prevalent than ever. Do NOT share your KYC details with anyone on call/email/SMS. Do NOT download any app on the advice of unknown callers,” State Bank of India has stated. SBI has also advised its customers to be alert fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details. SBI has advised its customers not share details like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking user id, password, debit card pin, CVV and OTP. Beware of fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government office, police, KYC authority, SBI said. State Bank of India has asked customers not download any mobile app based on telephone calls or emails from unknown source. SBI has asked customers avoid clicking on attachments received in mails from unknown sources. Customers must not respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs and other social media.

Frequent change of password for your online accounts acts like a vaccine for viruses.

Stay safe against frauds & cyber crimes with an alert mind & appropriate precautions.

