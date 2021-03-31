New Delhi: If you have planned a visit to your bank or want to carry out any transaction on April 1 and 2, then this article is for you! Today (March 31) marks the end of the fiscal year 2020-21. As the new FY 2021-22 begins tomorrow (April 1), banks will stay shut for customer transactions due to the closing of accounts. Further, banks will also stay shut on April 2 on account of the holiday for Good Friday. Hence, no customer transaction at any private or public sector bank will be carried out on April 1 and 2 (Thursday and Friday). Account-holders are advised to postpone any banking activity planned for the aforementioned days or plan their visit today to avoid any inconvenience. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days In April 2021 | Check Complete List Here

Meanwhile, people should note that banks will remain shut for various days in April 2021. Check the complete list of bank holiday 2021 here:

April 1: Odisha Day.

April 2: Good Friday. Barring Jammu, Kashmir, Haryana, it is nationally celebrated.

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. The banks will be shut in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

April 6: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election

April 10: Second Saturday of the month.

April 13: Gudi Padwa, Telugu New Year’s Day, Ugadi Festival, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), 1st Navratra, Vaisakhi

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year’s Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba (Manipur) / Bohag Bihu (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh)

April 15: Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April 21: Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja. The holiday will be observed nationally except in West Bengal, Assam, Goa, Jammu, and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu.

April 24: Fourth Saturday of the month

April 25: Maharshi Pashuram Jayanti. The banks will stay shut in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.