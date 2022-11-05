Are Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti On November 8? Know Here

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 8, some states will observe bank holidays. Unlike the national holidays, when the banks across the country stay shut, holiday due to Gurupurub is limited to only some states.

BANK HOLIDAY ON GURUNANAK JAYANTI

According to Economic Times, Banks will NOT BE closed in the following states:

The following 11 states will not have bank holidays on November 8. In all other lists the banks will be closed.

Tripura Gujarat Karnataka Tamil Nadu Sikkim Assam Manipur Kerala Goa Bihar Meghalaya

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is the most important festival for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The festival is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar, and usually falls in the month of November by the Gregorian calendar.