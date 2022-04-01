Bank Holiday Alert: Public and private banking operations will remain shut in a few states due to the annual closing of accounts on April 1, Friday. So if you have any important bank-related work planned for today, India.com suggests you check the list of holidays before heading to your bank. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, public and private banking operations will remain closed for a total of 15 days this month, including second Saturdays and Sundays.Also Read - Bank Holidays 2021: Banks to Remain Shut For Total 12 Days in December | Check Full List Here

According to the RBI website, banks will remain shut in various states except in Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, and Mizoram. On April 2, Saturday, some states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa will observe bank holiday on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, 1st Navratra, Telugu New Year's Day , Sajibu Nongmapanba.

List of bank holidays for April 2022 (Source: RBI Website)

April 2022 1 2 4 5 14 15 16 21 29 Agartala • • • • Ahmedabad • • • Aizawl • • Belapur • • • • Bengaluru • • • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • • • Chandigarh • • Chennai • • • • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • • • • Hyderabad • • • • • Imphal • • • • Jaipur • • Jammu • • • • Kanpur • • • Kochi • • • Kolkata • • • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • • • Nagpur • • • • New Delhi • • • Panaji • • • • Patna • • • Raipur • • • Ranchi • • • • Shillong • Shimla • Srinagar • • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • •

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the Holidays under three brackets –Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Bank holidays vary state-to-state across the country in view of specific festivals observed in some states. Moreover, not all holidays are observed by all the banking companies.