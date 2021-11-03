Bank Holiday Alert This Week: Due to a series of festivals, the banks will remain closed in certain cities for 4 days this week starting from Thursday. The banks will remain shut across many cities on Thursday due to Diwali or Deepavali. The banks were also closed on Wednesday due to Dhanteras, which is observed in India to pray for good wealth, luck and health.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Artists Perform Ramlila as Deepotsav Celebrations Begin in Ayodhya | Live Updates

In total, the private and public sector banks will remain closed for up to 17 days in November. Keeping these bank holidays in mind, if you want to do some bank-related work, you must take a note of these bank holidays in November to smoothly carry out the work. However, you can do online banking activities which are open 24×7. Also Read - Attention Delhiites! Delhi Metro Changes Train Timings For Diwali. Full Details Inside

It must be noted that the Reserve Bank of India has issued a holiday calendar for the banks for whole year. As per the RBI calendar, the holidays have been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut. Also Read - Delhi's Air Quality Day Before Diwali Best in 5 Years: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Full List of bank holidays this week:

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi. Banks will be closed in Bengaluru.

November 4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja. The banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja. The banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba. The banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla.

November 7: Sunday. The banks will remain shut across the country.