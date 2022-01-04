Bank Holiday Alert: The commercial banks will remain closed for four days next week on account of state-specific holidays and weekends. The bank customers must note that every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a calendar of bank holidays for all banks to follow. Branches of all private and public sector banks, cooperative banks, regional banks and even foreign banks remain closed on these days. The customers must be knowing that some of these banking holidays depend on region-specific festivals.Also Read - Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Launches Special Pongal Package In Chennai

In total, there are 16 bank holidays the month of January this year, including weekly offs. Apart from regional festivals like Losoong, Bihu and Makar Sankranti, all banks across the country will remain closed on January 26 on account of Republic Day as well.

Significantly, the Central Bank has classified the bank holidays under three categories such as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holidays Next Week:

January 11, 2022: Banks will be closed in Aizwal due to Missionary Day

January 12, 2022: Banks will be shut in Kolkata on account of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday

January 14, 2022: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Imphal on account of Makar Sankranti/Pongal

January 15, 2022: Banks will observe a holiday in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, and Hyderabad on account of Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Da

Total holidays in January: