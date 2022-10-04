Bank Holiday Alert: Bank customers, who are planning to visit banks on October 5, here’s one update for you. Bank branches will remain shut in various cities on October 5 for Dusserah. Those who have urgent work at bank, can revise the timing f their visit to the bank accordingly.Also Read - Kullu Dussehra 2022: From Dates, Legends To Celebrations | Here Is Why You Cannot Afford To Miss This Unique Festival

The bank customers must know that October is a month full of festivals. Banks in various states are closed for 21 days in October 2022 due to the festive season. Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid Here

In general, the bank holidays are declared under three categories — ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’, and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. Also Read - Happy Maha Navami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, SMS, WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Starting from 3 October, the banks are closed for the entire week in some of the cities. Some of the banks were not functioning on October 1 due to Half Yearly Closing of the Bank Accounts and even on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) was a holiday.

Due to Dussehra, banks will be closed for a few days in certain states. In many states, locals celebrate Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijaya Dashmi (Dussehra).

This year, Dussehra is being observed on October 5, concluding Navratri, which began on September 26.

Bank Holiday on October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami): On this day, the banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi.

Bank Holiday on October 4: Durga Puja/Dusshera (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/ Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva: On this day, the banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank Holiday on October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva: On this day, the banks will be closed across India, except in Imphal.

Bank Holiday on October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain): On this day, the banks will be closed in Gangtok.

Bank Holiday on October 7: On this day, the banks will be closed across Gangtok.

Stock Market Holiday on October 5: On this day, the stock markets including BSE and NSE will remain closed on account of Dussehra. The stock market will also remain shut on October 24, Monday, for Diwali / Laxmi Puja, and October 26, Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipritipada.

Moreover, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading on October 5, 24, and 26 in the first half of the day’s trading session (between 9 and 5 pm).