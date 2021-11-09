Bank Holiday Alert: On account of Chhath Puja, the public and private sector banks will remain closed on November 10 in cities across Bihar and Jharkhand. Banks will remain closed on November 10 in Patna and Ranchi as well. At the same time, on November 11, there will be a holiday for bank workers in Patna due to Chhath Puja.Also Read - 3 Teams of Rampur Police Trace Missing Mare of Congress Leader in 4 Days

On the other hand, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have also announced a public holiday on November 10 due to Chhath Puja.

It must be noted that Chhath Puja is being celebrated in Bihar and Jharkhand in large scale. Apart from Chhath Puja, the banks will also remain closed for 5 days this week.

Here is the list of holidays falling this week:

November 10, 2021

Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya): Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed.

November 11

Chhath Puja

November 12

Wangala Festival (only in the state of Meghalaya):

November 13, 2021

Second Saturday

November 14, 2021

Sunday

List of other bank holidays in this month:

November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

November 21, 2021 – Sunday

November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem

November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

November 28, 2021 – Sunday