Bank Holiday Alert: As per the notification from the RBI, the private and public sector banks across the country will remain closed for 15 days including second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays in April 2021. Out of all these bank holidays, eight holidays are on account of various festivals. Moreover, the banks will be shut on April 1 due to the closing of accounts while the rest are regular holidays including four Sundays and two Saturdays. Apart from this, the banks are closed from March 27 to April 4, except on 2 days on account of the fourth Saturday and Holi. The banks on April 2 in the country will be closed on account of Good Friday and again on April 4, which is a Sunday. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks Will Remain Closed on These Days From March 27 to April 4. Full List Here
For this month, the bank holidays include various festivals such as Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc. Also Read - RBI Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty on SBI For 'Deficiencies In Regulatory Compliance'
In Guwahati, banks will remain closed for three consecutive days from April 14 till 16, and in Patna, banks will not do any transaction for four due to Holi festival. Also Read - Rs 2,000 Notes Not Printed in Last 2 Years! Here's What Govt Said About The Rs 2,000 Currency Notes
Account holders planning to do any banking activity this month are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holiday list so that they can avoid being hassled.
Even though the banks will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual, and hence customers can make transactions through online modes.
Here is a complete list of bank holidays in April:
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Bank Holiday in
|1 April 2021
|Thursday
|Odisha day
|Odisha
|2 April 2021
|Friday
|Good Friday
|Several states
|6 April 2021
|Monday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Several states
|13 April 2021
|Tuesday
|Ugadi/ Telugu New Year/ Bohag Bihu/ Gudi Padwa/ Vaisakh
|Several states
|14 April 2021
|Wednesday
|Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti/ Emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary/ Tamil New Year/ Maha Vishuba Sankranti/ Bohag Bihu/ Cheiraoba
|Several states
|15 April 2021
|Thursday
|Himachal Day
|Himachal Pradesh
|21 April 2021
|Wednesday
|Ram Navami/ Garia Puja
|Several states Tripura
|25 April 2021
|Sunday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Several states
Sunday and Saturday holidays:
April 4 – Sunday
April 10 – Second Saturday
April 11 – Sunday
April 18 – Sunday
April 24 – Fourth Saturday
April 25 – Sunday