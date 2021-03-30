Bank Holiday Alert: As per the notification from the RBI, the private and public sector banks across the country will remain closed for 15 days including second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays in April 2021. Out of all these bank holidays, eight holidays are on account of various festivals. Moreover, the banks will be shut on April 1 due to the closing of accounts while the rest are regular holidays including four Sundays and two Saturdays. Apart from this, the banks are closed from March 27 to April 4, except on 2 days on account of the fourth Saturday and Holi. The banks on April 2 in the country will be closed on account of Good Friday and again on April 4, which is a Sunday. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks Will Remain Closed on These Days From March 27 to April 4. Full List Here

For this month, the bank holidays include various festivals such as Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc. Also Read - RBI Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty on SBI For 'Deficiencies In Regulatory Compliance'

In Guwahati, banks will remain closed for three consecutive days from April 14 till 16, and in Patna, banks will not do any transaction for four due to Holi festival. Also Read - Rs 2,000 Notes Not Printed in Last 2 Years! Here's What Govt Said About The Rs 2,000 Currency Notes

Account holders planning to do any banking activity this month are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holiday list so that they can avoid being hassled.

Even though the banks will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual, and hence customers can make transactions through online modes.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in April:

Date Day Holiday Bank Holiday in 1 April 2021 Thursday Odisha day Odisha 2 April 2021 Friday Good Friday Several states 6 April 2021 Monday Mahavir Jayanti Several states 13 April 2021 Tuesday Ugadi/ Telugu New Year/ Bohag Bihu/ Gudi Padwa/ Vaisakh Several states 14 April 2021 Wednesday Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti/ Emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary/ Tamil New Year/ Maha Vishuba Sankranti/ Bohag Bihu/ Cheiraoba Several states 15 April 2021 Thursday Himachal Day Himachal Pradesh 21 April 2021 Wednesday Ram Navami/ Garia Puja Several states Tripura 25 April 2021 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti Several states

Sunday and Saturday holidays:

April 4 – Sunday

April 10 – Second Saturday

April 11 – Sunday

April 18 – Sunday

April 24 – Fourth Saturday

April 25 – Sunday