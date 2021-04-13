Bank Holiday Alert: Due to local festivals, a number of banks will remain closed in most parts of the country from today (April 13, 2021) till April 16, 2021. These bank holidays have been declared as per the calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Notably, these bank holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act. The bank holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other. For customers who have bank-related work, this list of bank holidays in April 2021 will prove to be useful for them. If you have not completed your banking activities, then you will have to wait till next week to resume your banking work. Also Read - Bank Alert: RTGS Won't Work on Sunday? NEFT To Remain Normal? Here's What RBI Says

List of bank holidays from April 13 to 16:

April 13: Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar.

April 14: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year’s Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

April 15: Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi and Shimla

April 16: Bohag Bihu

Banks will remain closed in Guwahati

Apart from these bank holidays, the banks will also remain closed on April 21 and 24 on account of Ram Navmi and Second Saturday respectively. Due to bank holidays, the customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches. However, they can note that ATMs, mobile banking, and online banking services will be available during these days.