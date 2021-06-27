Bank Holiday Alert: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification announcing a few days in July 2021 when public and private banking operations will remain closed, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. If you have important bank-related work in July, you must note that banking operations will remain closed for a total of 15 days in the month of July. Of these, nine days are festival-related holidays. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut For 4 Days in These States in Coming Week | Full List Here

Customers must note that online banking services will continue to operate on these days. Moreover, banking activities and holidays may differ in different states and from bank to bank. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 3 Days In The Coming Week | Full List Here

According to the RBI, bank holidays are placed under three brackets – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 3 Days In The Coming Week | Full List Here

Complete List of Bank Holidays in July 2021:

Sunday and Saturday Holidays:

4 July – Sunday

10 July – Second Saturday

11 July – Sunday

18 July – Sunday

24 July – Fourth Saturday

25 July – Sunday