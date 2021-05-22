Bank Holiday Alert May 2021: Bank customers must note that the banks in many parts of the country will remain shut for at least 3 days in the last week of May, 2021. The 3-day closure of banks, however, is not consecutive. There is a bank holiday on Sunday (May 23, 2021) and in between, there another bank holiday on May 26 due to Buddha Purnima. More the banks will remain shut on May 30 as it is Sunday. If you scroll down, you will find the bank holiday details and dates when banks will be closed. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For Next 2 Days in These Cities | Full List Here

As per the guidelines from the RBI, all private and public sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The banks are also shut on Sundays. Hence, banks will be shut on May 23 (Sunday). On May 30, Sunday, banks will remain closed too. This takes to total number of days when banks will be shut in last two week of May to three. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to Remain Shut For 12 Days in May 2021 | Check State-wise Full List

Complete list of bank holidays: Also Read - 'India Was on Verge of Defeating COVID-19 But...' NITI Aayog Official Says Second Wave Hurting Economy

May 23, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 26, 2021: Buddha Purnima

May 30, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

Due to the festival, a bank holiday will be declared on May 26 and the bank branches will remain shut in Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.