New Delhi: The banks in some states will remain closed this month due to various local festivals. These holidays are celebrated locally in some of the states, which won't affect the banking operations in other regions. The holidays have been decided according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.
The RBI places bank holidays under three brackets – negotiable instruments act, negotiable instruments act and real time gross settlement holiday, and banks' closing of accounts.
Here’s a list of days when banks will remain closed this month in various states:
- July 12 – Kang/Ratha Yatra: Banks across Bhubaneshwar will observe the holiday on Monday on account of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The banks will also remain shut on this day in Imphal on account of Kang (Rathajatra).
- July 13 – Bhanu Jayanti: It is celebrated in Sikkim, which will lead to closure of banks here on that day.
- July 14 – Drukpa Tshechi: It is another local festival celebrated in Sikkim, and the banks will remain closed there.
- July 16 – Harela festival: Banks in Uttarakhand to remain closed due to this.
- July 17 – Tirot Singh Day/Kharchi Puja: The banking operations will be halted in Agartala due to Tirot Singh Day. Shillong will obseverve Kharchi Puja on the same day, which will lead to closure of banks there.
- July 18 – Sunday
- July 19 – Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu: The banks will remain closed in Shillong again on this day due to it.
- July 20 – Bakrid: The banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kochi due to the festival.
- July 21 – Bakrid: It will be a general holiday for banks across country in view of Bakrid, except in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
- July 24: Fourth Saturday
- July 25: Sunday
- July 31 – Ker Puja: Tripura will celebrate Ker Puja on July 31, leading to closure of banks