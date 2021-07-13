New Delhi: The banks in some states will remain closed this month due to various local festivals. These holidays are celebrated locally in some of the states, which won’t affect the banking operations in other regions. The holidays have been decided according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days in July 2021 | Full List of Dates

The RBI places bank holidays under three brackets – negotiable instruments act, negotiable instruments act and real time gross settlement holiday, and banks' closing of accounts.

Here’s a list of days when banks will remain closed this month in various states: