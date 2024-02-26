Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut For 14 Days In March 2024, Check City-Wise Full List

Home

Bank Holiday List: If you are planning to visit banks in March, make your planning accordingly. Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state governments determine these holidays.

Bank Holidays: As only a few days are left for the March 2024 to begin, it is important to mark your calendars for the upcoming bank holidays. For the month of March 2024, banks will remain closed for at least 14 days and these holidays include public holidays, regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

As per the calendar shared by the RBI, the national holidays include Chapchar Kut on March 1, Mahashivratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29. Moreover, the state-wise holidays include Bihar Diwas on March 22, and Yaosang second day/Holi on March 26 and 27 in Bihar.

Regular banks will be closed on second Saturday (March 9), fourth Saturday (March 23), and all Sundays of the month. Despite these closures, online banking services will remain accessible nationwide.

Online Banking Available For Customers

Even as the banks will be closed on these occasions, the online or internet banking will continue to be available for the customers.

It should also be noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays for every month, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. The RBI releases the bank holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

List of Bank holidays in March 2024

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 3: Sunday

March 8: Mahashivratri (except New Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Itanagar, Goa)

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 31: Sunday

